Seat Employees to Have Their Senses Sharpened at New Lab

Seat, the Spanish automobile manufacturer, has introduced a new training program to sharpen senses of employees who certify the quality of cars.

At the Sensory Training Center, located in the manufacturing plant at the company’s Barcelona headquarters, they will offer a specialized training course that is intended to hone at least four of the senses, namely sight, hearing, touch, and smell, to help the specialists responsible for the final inspection with their signing off duties before their vehicles leave the factory.

According to Seat's press release, “Human beings can detect more than 10,000 different smells, hear sounds with frequencies of between 20 and 20,000 Hz, and distinguish millions of colors. Although the senses are largely an innate capacity in people, they can be trained to learn how to optimize them.”

The training consists of several practical exercises including a smell test, where the students have to identify whether the smell of the leather or plastic is suitable for use. When it comes to hearing tests, the participants have to detect possible discordant sounds in a simulator. As for vision, following their training, they are able to detect “deviations of 1 millimeter or slight color variations that are difficult to perceive at first sight," confirms Álvaro Niño, the lead teacher of the course at the Quality Training Center.