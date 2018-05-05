Toyota Will Run Three Camry Sedans and a Prius in the 2018 One Lap of America Road Rally

Toyota has decided to tackle head-on some of the criticism surrounding two of its best-selling vehicles, the Camry and Prius, by making them run the 3,400-mile Tire Rack One Lap of America road rally.

The One Lap of America kicks off Saturday at the Tire Rack headquarters in South Bend, Indiana, and it will test the endurance of drivers and machines as it forces its participants to push their stamina to the limit during racetrack and public road rally stages. The successor to the legendary Cannonball Run of the early '70s will see the participation of several supercars ranging from Ferraris to Lamborghinis, but it will also see three teams of engineers from different Toyota manufacturing plants get behind the wheel of their own creations, among others.

The lab-coat-wearing daredevils will pilot three 2018 Camry sedans, an XSE, SE, and a Hybrid model, during the week-long event. The statement released by Toyota also claims that a 2017 Prius will also take part in the event, but it doesn't explain to what extent or who will be driving it.