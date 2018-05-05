Jaguar Land Rover is Expanding its Classic Dealer Network to Germany

On May 4, Jaguar and Land Rover officially opened a Classic Centre in Essen, Germany. Similar to its facility created last year in England, this German site will be used to repair and sell vintage vehicles from the two companies' lineups.

An online "Works Legends" list of Jaguar Land Rover Classic's inventory has also been created. The site currently only shows off vehicles available at the U.K. dealer, so the selection is limited, but there are some rarities to be found. These include a Land Rover Series I fire truck, a Defender 6x6, and three Jaguar XJ220s.

According to the announcement of the site's opening, "Pre-owned Works Legends are specially selected examples of classic Jaguars and Land Rovers, ranging from usable daily drivers to outstanding Concours-standard show cars, or rare vehicles possessing unique historical significance. All have to pass a 125-point health check and are sold with a manufacturer-backed 12-month warranty."