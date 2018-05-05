Jaguar Land Rover is Expanding its Classic Dealer Network to Germany
Jaguar and Land Rover have now established a vintage sales and service center outside the U.K.
On May 4, Jaguar and Land Rover officially opened a Classic Centre in Essen, Germany. Similar to its facility created last year in England, this German site will be used to repair and sell vintage vehicles from the two companies' lineups.
An online "Works Legends" list of Jaguar Land Rover Classic's inventory has also been created. The site currently only shows off vehicles available at the U.K. dealer, so the selection is limited, but there are some rarities to be found. These include a Land Rover Series I fire truck, a Defender 6x6, and three Jaguar XJ220s.
According to the announcement of the site's opening, "Pre-owned Works Legends are specially selected examples of classic Jaguars and Land Rovers, ranging from usable daily drivers to outstanding Concours-standard show cars, or rare vehicles possessing unique historical significance. All have to pass a 125-point health check and are sold with a manufacturer-backed 12-month warranty."
Like programs from Porsche and Fiat-Chrysler, Jaguar Land Rover is dedicating resources to making sure its older vehicles get the love and care they deserve. The German plant will be used to manufacture parts for the vintage cars, repair them, and show them off for sale. The services offered at the facility range from simple inspections to full engine tear-down and rebuilds. Classic Works is also offering storage options for customer vehicles which include regular maintenance, ensuring that an enthusiast's car is always ready to start and drive.
Tim Hannig, the director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic made a statement on the new facility. “As the most mature classic car market in Europe, Germany is the logical first step for the global expansion of Jaguar Land Rover Classic. This new site gives us an excellent platform to cater to the needs of classic Jaguar and Land Rover owners on the continent.”
Hannig's statement implies that Germany is just the start of Classic Works' operation. In the coming years, we may see dealers open up across Europe and beyond.
