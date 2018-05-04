Kansas Man Caught Having Sex With Car

My father was a musician and in between sets one of his favorite jokes was: “To the owner of a 65 Mustang with Zebra print seat covers, there’s a jackass mounting your back seat.” It’s funny but I never thought I’d actually hear about it happening in real life. You read that title correctly my friends, a Kansas man was caught trying to…have sex with a car.

According to The Newton Kansan, a 24-year-old man was naked from the waist down, trying to put his “banana in the tailpipe” (if you know what I mean). When police from the Newton Police Department arrived at the scene, they commanded the man to stop but he wouldn’t. Lt. Scott Powell of the Newton PD said, "They were trying to get him to stop and come out...but he was oblivious they were even there.” Police ended up tasing him to get him to stop.