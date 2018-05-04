Volkswagen to Debut the Street-Legal Golf GTI TCR Prototype at Wörthersee

Frequent attendees of the famed Wörthersee Golf GTI gathering in Austria will know that Volkswagen always turns up to the event with some crazy concept vehicle. This year however, the brand will be bringing a concept that's nearly ready for production called the Golf GTI TCR Concept, a new top-of-the-line GTI. Volkswagen released sketches of the car Friday.

The upcoming Golf GTI TCR Concept is the road-legal version of the track-only Golf race car of the same name, a touring car that won the TCR motorsport series twice. Compared to the track car, the street-legal version loses a decent amount of power, but Volkswagen claims it's now the fastest production front-wheel-drive car in the Golf lineup. Like all new performance-oriented Vdubs, the GTI TCR's top speed is electronically restricted to 155 mph, but it will apparently reach 164 mph with the limiter removed.

The TCR makes 286 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged engine, but Volkswagen won't say if the engine is any bigger than the 2.0-liter four-cylinder that comes standard on everything from the base GTI to the Golf R mega hatch. We do know that this engine will be connected to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission with a limited-slip differential, which will hopefully mitigate some of that torque steer.