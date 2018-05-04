Volkswagen Dieselgate-Era CEO Winterkorn Formally Charged in the U.S.
Martin Winterkorn now faces multiple criminal charges stemming from the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal.
An indictment against former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn was unsealed Thursday revealing that he has been criminally charged for his alleged part in the Dieselgate emission test cheating scandal.
Winterkorn was officially charged on March 14, the same day as Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting. The charges include wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud Volkswagen's American customers, and violating the Clean Air Act.
According to the indictment, Winterkorn was allegedly made aware that Volkswagen was cheating diesel emission tests in May 2014, and again in July 2015. Winterkorn and other senior executives allegedly decided to continue the practice after they were made aware of it. Winterkorn has previously denied knowing about it since resigning from Volkswagen in September 2015.
Volkswagen pled guilty last year to charges against the company of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit fraud. Winterkorn is the ninth person at Volkswagen to be individually charged by the U.S. government in connection with emissions cheating. Oliver Schmidt, who headed VW's engineering and environmental office in Michigan from 2012 to early 2015, pleaded guilty to his part in the scandal in December.
Volkswagen has said it "continues to cooperate with investigations by the Department of Justice into the conduct of individuals. It would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases."
- RELATEDVW Executive Pleads Guilty to Dieselgate Conspiracy ChargesOliver Schmidt could face up to seven years in prison for his role in the scandal.READ NOW
- RELATEDVW to Pay $1.2 Billion in U.S. Dieselgate Settlement Over 3.0-Liter Engine ModelsPorsche, Audi, and VW Touareg buyers are set to grab a piece of that sweet, sweet buyback pie.READ NOW
- RELATEDVW Dieselgate Graveyards Grow to Over 300,000 Cars Across U.S.At least 37 parking lots across the United States are holding a massive number of diesel Volkwagens.READ NOW
- RELATEDNearly 70 Recalled Dieselgate Cars Have Been Stolen from VolkswagenDozens of diesels were resold under the veil of a fake title.READ NOW
- RELATEDPost Dieselgate, VW Sales Are Going StrongDespite the vast expense and negative publicity of the scandal, sales are looking up.READ NOW