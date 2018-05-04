Ferrari CEO Says GTC4 Lusso Only Car Available

If you’re among the chosen few lucky enough to be shopping for new Ferraris this year, I hope you’re patient. According to Bloomberg, during Ferrari’s earnings call Thursday, chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne said the company’s production is at full capacity for the rest of this year and part of next year. The exception being availability of the 2+2 GTC4 Lusso. “Everything else is pretty well gone,” Marchionne said.

That sort of huge, global demand for the brand has helped it hit record earnings. Last quarter alone, the company made $326 million in earnings. Total shipments for the quarter totaled 2,128 units, helped by a big jump in V-12 models. Compared to the year ago period, Ferrari sold 23.5 percent more V-12 units, led by the 812 Superfast. The company noted that the LaFerrari Aperta is about to finish its limited series run.