Lotus Adds Exige Sport 410 Variant to its Ever-Expanding Lineup

Lotus Cars has revealed another variant of the V-6-powered Exige sports car dubbed the Exige Sport 410. This car slides right into the middle of the refreshed Exige lineup, sitting between the base Exige Sport 350 and extreme Exige Cup 430 as the middle-ground between sporty cruiser and hardcore track machine.

Yet another Exige derivative might seem confusing, but Lotus' naming scheme is pretty easy to sort out. "Sport" denotes the 410's focus on road performance whereas "Cup" implies a track-optimized model, and the 410 number indicates the Exige's power output of 410 horsepower, which is accompanied by 310 pound-feet of torque. That impressive yield from its supercharged 3.5-liter V-6 combined with its 2,324-pound dry weight means the Exige Sport 410 can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and top out at 180 mph, which is the same as its top-of-the-line Exige brethren.

The Sport 410 takes a number of elements straight off of the Cup 430 including the suspension, dampers, and chassis. The carbon fiber front splitter with a special clam panel from the Sport 350 also helps direct airflow to the car's rear carbon fiber wing, generating up to 331 pounds of downforce.

Lotus' iconic open-gate manual shifter comes standard on the new model. Carbon fiber bucket seats and an Alcantara steering wheel are also a staple of the freshly-unveiled Exige, but customers can choose between a blend of Alcantara and leather or just the latter for the upholstery.

Unlike the Cup 430, the Exige Sport 410 comes in either a hard top or roadster format. Other options include carbon fiber interior trim add-ons, a lighter exhaust system, and an Interior Color Pack that adds contrasting hues to the shift surround, seats, and center console. For those that want to further blur the line between this car and the Cup 430, an FIA-compliant roll cage, airbag deletion, electrical cut-off switch, 4-point harnesses, and fire extinguisher controls can also be added.

"Our agility as a company means that the lessons learned today can quickly be incorporated into the cars of tomorrow and the Exige Sport 410 is a perfect example of this," explained Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Group Lotus. "We have taken the Exige Cup 430, the ultimate track-centric Exige, and developed it into the perfect road orientated sports car, ensuring that we stay ahead of rivals when it comes to cars that deliver a truly engaging analog driving experience.”

Unfortunately for us here in the States, the new Exige Sport 410 will only be available in Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom for approximately $116,368 USD when based off of U.K. pricing.