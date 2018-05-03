Indian Residents Name Local Road After Ivanka Trump

Residents of a neighborhood in the Indian city of Hyderabad took it upon themselves to repair a road and name it after Ivanka Trump in an attempt to mock local authorities who have disregarded road restoration responsibilities.

According to a report by the Times of India, locals of Marredpally, which Trump visited in November last year, flattened potholes on a 200-meter stretch of tarmac beside a junior college located in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The locals then took the liberty to rechristen the road to call out Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, the administration minister of GHMC, which spent approximately $10.5M USD repairing and beautifying roads that Trump passed through but failed to tend to broken roads elsewhere.

The photo which TOI shared has a local holding up a sign that reads: “This road is (named) as KTR-Ivanka Trump Road. Neither Ivanka Trump came to this road nor did the government repair this road.”