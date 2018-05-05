Ford Is One Step Closer to Buying the Famous Michigan Central Station

Rumors that Ford Motor Company might buy and renovate the famous Michigan Central Station have run rampant since early March, and now it seems that the automaker's board of directors might vote on the project as early as next week.

The automaker's upcoming annual shareholder's meeting will take place on May 10, but it's unclear if this project will be brought up then. What is certain is that Edsel B. Ford II, the great-grandson of Henry Ford, has confirmed to Crain's, a Detroit-based business publication, that the Blue Oval's board has been "briefed" on the possible acquisition, and that it would be further discussed at the upcoming meeting.

“It doesn’t need a vote, but it requires buy-in,” Ford told Crain's.