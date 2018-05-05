Ford Is One Step Closer to Buying the Famous Michigan Central Station
The legendary Detroit building could house Ford's own autonomous and electric vehicle teams.
Rumors that Ford Motor Company might buy and renovate the famous Michigan Central Station have run rampant since early March, and now it seems that the automaker's board of directors might vote on the project as early as next week.
The automaker's upcoming annual shareholder's meeting will take place on May 10, but it's unclear if this project will be brought up then. What is certain is that Edsel B. Ford II, the great-grandson of Henry Ford, has confirmed to Crain's, a Detroit-based business publication, that the Blue Oval's board has been "briefed" on the possible acquisition, and that it would be further discussed at the upcoming meeting.
“It doesn’t need a vote, but it requires buy-in,” Ford told Crain's.
The massive multi-story building closed down in 1988 and has remained empty since. Over the years, it has become a staple of Detroit's grandiose and tough past, as well as an icon of something called "ruin porn," which appeals to photographers and thrill-seekers looking to explore dilapidated structures around the world. When the story first emerged, The Drive caught up with a Detroit native who grew up across the street from the station and is very much so pro-Ford takeover.
Ford has expanded its presence in Detroit little by little, especially when it comes to housing its new propulsion systems development teams such as hybrid and fully electric powerplants. The rumors claim that if Ford were to buy the old station, it would feature office space for its electric and autonomous vehicle teams, as well as commercial real estate on the bottom floors.
