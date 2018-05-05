Aston Martin Teases Final Design of Project Neptune Submarine Ahead of Public Reveal

Aston Martin recently made public several images of its upcoming Project Neptune submarine, which fully disclose what the ultra-exclusive, three-seater submersible will look like when it makes its official debut later this year.

Project Neptune is the result of a partnership between the luxury British automaker and Tripton Submarines, and it aims to offer prospective buyers a level of quality and exclusivity that's never been offered in this kind of vehicle. Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's chief creative officer has gone as far as comparing the Neptune to the brand's Valkyrie hypercar in the sense that it "pushes the boundaries of physics in the pursuit of performance."