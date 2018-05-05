Aston Martin Teases Final Design of Project Neptune Submarine Ahead of Public Reveal
The three-seater underwater explorer represents Aston Martin's pursuit of performance.
Aston Martin recently made public several images of its upcoming Project Neptune submarine, which fully disclose what the ultra-exclusive, three-seater submersible will look like when it makes its official debut later this year.
Project Neptune is the result of a partnership between the luxury British automaker and Tripton Submarines, and it aims to offer prospective buyers a level of quality and exclusivity that's never been offered in this kind of vehicle. Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's chief creative officer has gone as far as comparing the Neptune to the brand's Valkyrie hypercar in the sense that it "pushes the boundaries of physics in the pursuit of performance."
According to a statement released by Aston Martin, Project Neptune will feature a pod-like cabin that seats two passengers plus a pilot and offers a nearly 360-degree view of the ocean floor as well as its many scary inhabitants. The swanky submersible will have an estimated sprint speed in excess of five knots (5.7 miles per hour) and will accelerate up to four times faster than Triton’s flagship submarine, the 3300/3 model.
“Project Neptune’s interior was a great challenge," said Reichman. "Unlike a sports car where the interiors are installed into an open-sided cabin before the doors are fitted, everything you see inside will be lowered through the upper-hatch and assembled within the completed sphere of the pressure hull. We have been able to present a congruous aesthetic that defies its multi-part complex installation.”
Prospective buyers will get a glimpse of several of Project Neptune's personalization options at the upcoming LYBRA Superyacht Show in Barcelona, Spain. We reached out to Aston Martin in hopes of finding out how much one of these James Bond-themed babies will cost, but we've yet to hear back.
