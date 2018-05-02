Roush Unveils 710 Horsepower JackHammer Mustang

For decades, Roush Performance has been taking perfectly good cars and making them even better. Whether it be an improvement to aesthetics, performance, or both, cars that have been given a Roush treatment usually end up louder, faster, and meaner than before. A good example of that is the new 2018 Roush JackHammer Mustang.

I don’t know about you, but when I think of Roush, two things come to mind: Mustangs and superchargers. The JackHammer continues that legacy with a new-for-2018 Roush TVS 2650 supercharger, among other upgrades, cranking the horsepower rating of a Ford Mustang GT from 475 all the way up to 710.

For your Mustang to be eligible for the JackHammer treatment, it needs to be a 2018 fastback Mustang GT equipped with the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine. Sorry, no convertibles. However, you do have the flexibility of having either the six-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic transmission.