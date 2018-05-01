This Twin-Engined Pikes Peak Volkswagen Golf Racer Got a Professional Restoration from VW

Volkswagen is coming back to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year with its new I.D. R race car to hopefully set a new hill climb record for electric cars. It will be the first time the company competes in the world famous Race to the Clouds since 1987, which is when another insane VW terrorized the Colorado mountains. That vehicle was the twin-engined Golf II, and Volkswagen recently announced that this legendary rally car will race again at this year's Pikes Peak event.

Thirty years ago, part of the Pikes Peak course was gravel instead of smooth tarmac, and the 4,720-foot ascent up the mountain caused significant power losses for race cars. To overcome Pikes Peak's tricky terrain and high-altitude obstacles, Volkswagen Motorsport came up with the idea to install two engines in its car. A pair of 1.8-liter, turbocharged four-cylinders out of the Mk2 GTI were crammed into the vehicle, one powering the front wheels and one powering the back.

The result was a 643-horsepower Golf with a 3.4-sec zero to 60 mph time and the ability to switch between front, rear, and four-wheel drive. Renowned rally driver Klaus-Jochem "Jochi" Kleint drove this beast at the 1987 Pikes Peak event, and halfway up the hill climb he was predicted to have the fastest time. Sadly, a suspension ball joint broke just a quarter-mile from the top, and the Golf never made it to the finish line. VW retired the dual-engined Golf, and it sat neglected for three decades.