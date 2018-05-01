This Van-Boat Hybrid Is Weirdly Wonderful

What if #vanlife appeals to you, but the open water calls to you more than the open road? The Boat Brokers have the ultimate solution for sale right now: a 1981 Delta Van Cruiser.

Built at a time when custom conversion vans were still quite popular, the Delta Van Cruiser combines the styling and utility of a conversion van with the conveniences and, well, water-going capabilities of a boat. It looks like someone just grafted the A-Team's GMC C-15 van on top of a 26-foot boat, but the Delta Van Cruiser was designed from the keel up to be a boat that resembles the classic van shape. However, the Volvo Penta 200D engines in these land yachts have a great deal in common with the classic Chevy 305 V-8 that powered many vans.