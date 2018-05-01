Pancakes and More Help Make Hyundai Auto Canada One of the Best Places to Work

Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. is one of the best places to work in Canada, according to a list published by Great Place to Work Institute. What makes it impressive is that Hyundai is the only automotive manufacturer—excluding Mercedes-Benz Financial Services—within the top 50 recipients to receive the title of "Best Workplaces in Canada – Large and Multinational Organizations," i.e. companies with more than 1,000 employees.

This year's list received more than 400 registrations, and more than 80,000 employees participated in the 2018 Best Workplaces in Canada survey. Competition scoring is based on two criteria. Two-thirds of a score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third comes from an in-depth review of the organization's work culture. Both assess things like credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

While all this looks good on paper, how does it benefit the employees? Hyundai Auto Canada offers them tuition assistance, flex hours, and access to a variety of wellness-oriented programs like on-site yoga classes, and a game room. The company also offers a subsidized cafeteria and arranges for weekly fruit delivery for every employee.