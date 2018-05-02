Car Sharing Marketplace Turo Now Lets You Borrow Ultra High-End Vehicles

Turo is like an AirBnB, but for cars. More specifically, Turo is a car sharing marketplace where hosts can put their cars up for anyone to rent. Now, if you want to get behind the wheel of some high-class exotic cars, Turo has you covered.

Turo knows its customers want to rent these cars and they want to make the search for them more seamless. The company has announced that cars valued $55,000 to $85,000 will receive a Deluxe Class badge on its car page, while any vehicle valued above $85,000 will get a Super Deluxe badge. Turo says there are more than 10,000 Deluxe and Super Deluxe vehicles available today and that number is only growing. Customers will be able to search Turo for Deluxe and Super Deluxe vehicles specifically and filter by these categories.

Chatting with Turo Senior Communications Coordinator Christin Di Scipio, I asked her what some of the most popular cars of both classes are.

"The most popular Deluxe cars on Turo include the Tesla X and Tesla S, Porsche 911, and Maserati Ghibli," Di Scipio said. "The most popular Super Deluxe cars on Turo are the Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari California, and BMW i8."

While chatting about both classes, Di Scipio said Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, and San Diego are a hot spot for Deluxe cars, while Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston are prime Super Deluxe cities.

Excuse me while I go search Turo for an exotic car for my vacation in Los Angeles.