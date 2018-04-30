You Can Get an Amazing Deal on a 2018 Ram 1500 Pickup Right Now

Whenever there’s a big changeover from one model year to the next, it’s usually bad news for the older model. A great example of that phenomenon is in the Ram 1500 which is all new for 2019. Once the word got out that there was a long-overdue revision to the truck coming for the 2019 model year, pretty much everyone stopped buying the 2018 model in anticipation of the new one.

However, that can be good news if you’re in the market for a new truck, but don’t mind the outgoing Ram. In order to clear out inventory of the still-current 2018 Ram 1500, Ram is offering bonus cash up to $12,356 on select models as part of its spring sales event. The real-world result? Several brand new full-size pickup trucks for well under $20,000.

If you do want to pay less than $20,000 for a new Ram, you won’t be getting fancy leather seats and you might even have a hard time finding one with four-wheel drive at that price, but if you just need a work truck or if you don’t care about fancy features, you can get quite a steal on a new Ram.

These discounts don’t only apply to the low-end models. This is a good chance to get a deal on most of the many trims of the Ram 1500 including a Ram Rebel for less than $40,000 or a super luxurious Laramie Limited for $42,000. Finally, a luxury pickup truck that’s priced like a similarly appointed luxury sedan.

We wouldn’t blame you for holding out for the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, but if you aren't picky, this is a great opportunity to get a good deal on a new truck.