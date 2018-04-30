Volkswagen's R Models Will Become More Extreme and Electric

Admirers of Volkswagen's decidedly grown-up approach to hot hatchery, we have some bad news. The German automaker recently spoke to Auto Express and expressed intentions (see what I did there?) of making its high-performance R models more "extreme."

"The R brand is going extreme and can go extreme," VW sales and marketing board member Jürgen Stackmann told the British publication at the Beijing Motor Show. "The role of R is that it can go beyond the pure rational; nobody needs a compact car with 400 horsepower, but there is a place, certainly, and that’s the turf of R."

Does that mean the next-generation Golf R will follow its Ford and Honda competitors in becoming a vessel for vents, scoops, and spoilers galore? Sounds like it. "With a little more expressive design, R can go beyond the rational side of things," Stackmann added. "It can find its place in a different league of pure performance and there’s a space where customs are willing to pay a significant amount of money."