Buy Larry Ellison's Apocalypse-Ready Mercedes-AMG G63

Earlier this year, Mercedes announced that the G-Wagen was getting an updated interior. The timeless classic was getting reworked on the inside like so many other Mercedes models. If a new infotainment system and LED screens aren’t what you’re looking for in a G-Wagen, then perhaps some bomb protection will tickle your fancy. That’s right, dictators, war lords, and drug kingpins looking for timeless G-Wagon styling to go along with military-grade protection, look no further. You can buy a fully armored G63 for $250,000 on AutoTrader right now.

The 2014 Mercedes Benz-AMG G63 belongs to Oracle founder Sir Lawrence “Call me Larry” Ellison. Outfitten by Texas Armoring Corp, it comes with supplementary undercarriage improvised explosive device or bomb protection certified to withstand 4 pounds of C4. The doors have a deadbolt system and come with electric shocking door handles. Of course all the windows are made of 2-inch-thick bulletproof glass. Texas Armoring claims that the entire passenger compartment is “impervious to all handgun and sub-machine gun munitions.”