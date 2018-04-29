Famed Collector Drops $1M on Dino Restomod

If you’ve spent any time checking out Jay Leno’s Garage then you may have heard of collector David Lee, owner of Hing Wa Lee Jewelers. A fan of rare exotic cars but he has a penchant for Ferraris. His collection includes an Enzo, an F50 and an F40. But it’s his latest purchase that’s been garnering attention as of late. Bloomberg just highlighted his million-dollar restoration of a 1972 Ferrari Dino.

About a year ago, Lee bought the black Dino for $260,000. His restoration took 3,000 hours of labor to complete. The work was done by Moto Technique, a body shop in Surrey, England. While Surrey is famous for being the home of McLaren, apparently they know a thing or two about Ferraris as well.

It wasn’t so much a restoration as it was an upgrade of the Dino. Think restomod in this case. He replaced the original 192-horsepower V-6 with a new 3.6-liter V-8. A new transmission was bolted up along with modern disc brakes. He added some fender flares, a carbon fiber see-through engine cover, and new rims. The interior sports oxblood leather seats, a new steel shifter nob, and even has a bholder for his iPhone.