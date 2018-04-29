New Infiniti QX50 Makes Appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity Wars

Infiniti announced its alliance with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War to celebrate the launch of the all-new luxury midsize crossover, the 2019 Infiniti QX50, in showrooms. Moviegoers will be able to catch a glimpse of the Infiniti QX50 in the Marvel superhero franchise.

"We couldn't be more excited about working with Infiniti for the first time," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's senior vice president of global partnerships and marketing. "Between their highly anticipated launch of the QX50 and our climactic release of [Avengers: Infinity War], we recognized a tremendous opportunity to share our mutual passions for risk-taking, adventure, excellence, and advancement with fans all around the country."

Infiniti calls the collaboration, "a dual celebration of the culmination of years of building toward an epic moment. The movie is the product of more than a decade of storytelling, and the Infiniti QX50's engine is the result of a 20-plus year endeavor to create a powertrain that can seamlessly shift between performance and efficiency – the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, the VC-Turbo."