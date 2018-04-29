New Infiniti QX50 Makes Appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity Wars

When Infiniti and 'Infinity Wars' forge an alliance.

By George Kuruvilla
New Infiniti QX50 Makes an Appearance in Marvel Studios Avengers Infinity Wars
Infiniti USA - YouTube

Infiniti announced its alliance with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War to celebrate the launch of the all-new luxury midsize crossover, the 2019 Infiniti QX50, in showrooms. Moviegoers will be able to catch a glimpse of the Infiniti QX50 in the Marvel superhero franchise.

"We couldn't be more excited about working with Infiniti for the first time," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's senior vice president of global partnerships and marketing. "Between their highly anticipated launch of the QX50 and our climactic release of [Avengers: Infinity War], we recognized a tremendous opportunity to share our mutual passions for risk-taking, adventure, excellence, and advancement with fans all around the country."

Infiniti calls the collaboration, "a dual celebration of the culmination of years of building toward an epic moment. The movie is the product of more than a decade of storytelling, and the Infiniti QX50's engine is the result of a 20-plus year endeavor to create a powertrain that can seamlessly shift between performance and efficiency – the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, the VC-Turbo."

What the Captain America: Civil War Superheroes Would Drive (Without Product Placement)By Will Sabel Courtney Posted in News
Infiniti Will Launch a New Platform for Electrified VehiclesBy Stephen Edelstein Posted in News
Infiniti to Cut Off QX70 ProductionBy Eric Brandt Posted in Sheet/Metal
This Former Formula 3 Car Is a Movie StarBy Justin Hughes Posted in News
Portugal. The Man Lead Singer Creates Designs for BMW i Models for CoachellaBy George Kuruvilla Posted in News

According to the luxury brand's announcement, "Fans will also be able to experience additional [Infiniti] exclusives, between April 18 and May 31, 2018, including a behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the origins of the Infinity Stones as well as interviews with cast and crew, content from past films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and footage from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War."

I was fortunate enough to catch a screening of the movie last Friday and I did see the Infiniti QX70 make the minutest of appearances towards the end of the movie. The scene had visual fragments of the SUV for no more than a couple of seconds, or less, and involved two other characters also known to make cameos in other Marvel movies, namely Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson and Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders. For a better view of the QX70 and its many features, you are better off watching the 90-second "Date Night" commercial featured below.

MORE TO READ