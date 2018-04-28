The Dwindling List of Manual Cars You Can Buy New

The list of cars with manual transmissions is dwindling, much to the chagrin of purists across the globe. There is something magical about rowing through the gears of a manual, controlling the power delivery via the clutch, and interacting with the car using both feet. However, technology in automatic transmissions has come a long way and I’m not only talking about the dual-clutch systems like Porche’s PDK. Even in the Corvette, the automatic is faster in a straight line than the available manual.

In a world with traction control, stability control, lane-departure assist, and a thousand other driver-assist technologies I could mention, the old-school standard transmission is going the way of the dodo. But have faith my friends, there are still several auto manufacturers offering up a more analogue solution in this digital world.

The fun, sporty cars all seem to still have that manual availability. Yes, you can still get a 911 in a manual, you just can’t get the higher-end trims that way. Plenty of zippy cars are on this list like the Mini Coopers and Mazda MX-5 Miata. As for variety, it appears that BMW has the most robust offering with several classes featuring the manual option.

Thanks to Joel Stocksdale for putting together this exhaustive list: