Nissan Fires Up Its Smokin' Titan Pickup Truck on the Smoky Mountains

Surrounded by the might of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a duo of celebrity chefs brought the Nissan Smokin' Titan to life for the very first time since it was unveiled at the NTEA The Work Truck Show earlier this year.

Nissan invited me to join them for the maiden firing of the Smokin' Titan in Moonshine country, where I was promised a mountainous off-roading experience, old-school country music, and more importantly, lots of succulent meats. The one-of-a-kind experience would culminate with a cooking competition called the Titan Meat Up, which would pit select media outlets, employees from the Nissan Canton Assembly Plant, and company executives against each other. Much to my good fortune, I was there simply to eat.