Ford Ranger Wildtrak X Shows Face at the Commercial Vehicle Show

Alongside the all-new spiffy Ford Fiesta Van and several other utility-based vehicles, the Blue Oval manufacturer also showcased the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X at the Commercial Vehicle Show held in Birmingham, England. The Wildtrak X is a new special edition of the Ford Ranger, which is the highest-selling pickup truck in Europe. It comes into the market following the sales success of the exclusive Black Edition model.

Setting it apart from the garden-variety Ranger is the Performance Blue metallic paint, available for the first time on the flagship Wildtrak, accompanied by an unique black finish to details such as the radiator grille, sport bar, roof rails, side steps, alloy wheels and Wildtrak decals, as well as to the standard roll and lock load-bed cover. This sort of darker detailing has also been seen on the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Stealth, also displayed at the show. The Wildtrak X rides on six twin-spoke 18-inch wheels that sport 265/60/R18 Continental Cross Contact tires.