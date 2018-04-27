You Can Now Drive the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept in Gran Turismo Sport

While the production-ready Toyota Supra is still almost a year away, you can now take the GR Racing Concept version for a spin...in Gran Turismo Sport. Yes, as promised when the car was revealed in Geneva last month, the next-generation Supra's race car twin is now playable in PlayStation's flagship racing game. Should tide hardcore Supra fans over until the real car gets its debut sometime early 2019.

In-game, the car is classified as a Gr. 3 racer, produces 591 horsepower, weighs 2,740 pounds, and costs 450,000 credits. Read into that what you will.

Not much is known about the upcoming production car just yet but previous leaks have pegged it to get 335 horsepower out of its BMW-sourced, 3.0-liter straight-six and weigh in at 3,284 pounds.