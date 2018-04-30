Man Who Built 'Death Kart' Exocar Killed After Head-On Accident

I would be lying if I told you that I didn't think exocars are cool (though some of my colleagues may disagree with me). As much as I'd love to own one, I don't think I'd have the cajones to drive it on the street for fear of an accident. Unfortunately, a Virginia man who transformed his 1994 Honda Civic into an Exocar experienced the worst after his home-brewed build succumbed to just that scenario.

Anthony Dillard was driving self-proclaimed "Death Kart" in Chesapeake, Virginia when his car and a sedan collided. According to local news source, the Virginian Pilot, police said that Dillard was making a left-hand turn and lost control of the car. He slid into oncoming traffic before being struck by what appears to be a Pontiac Solstice and was thrown from the car. Police pronounced him deceased after arriving on the scene.

Law enforcement also had a difficult time determining what kind of vehicle Dillard was driving. At first, they believed that he had used a VIN plate to register the Kart as a Civic, though his Instagram account shows the vehicle's gradual transformation from car to kart. Ultimately, police determined the vehicle to be unfit for roads under Virginia law, something which Dillard appears to have disagreed with.