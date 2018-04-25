This 2,000-Horsepower, 237 MPH Nissan Qashqai Is the World's Fastest SUV

Oh, your world-record-holding Toyota Land Cruiser can do 230 mph? That's nice—we'll see you at the finish line in this 2,000-horsepower, 237.6-mph Nissan Qashqai (sold here in America as the Rogue Sport) that just became the new world's fastest SUV after a run at V-Max 200 in Britain.

V-Max 200 is an annual event held on the disused World War II airfields that litter the British countryside where supercar owners can try to reach the top speeds of their prized possessions. It's not exactly a competition, but there's always a fastest car, and this year the winner was a Koenigsegg Agera RS (no surprise there) with a staggering 242.43 mph blast up the runway.