Rolls-Royce Extends Black Badge Range with Diamond-Themed Adamas Collection

This run of 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns is the first Black Badge collection to feature two-tone paint schemes.

By Chris Constantine
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce outdoing itself in the name of luxury seems to be a common trait for the brand these days, but when it names a limited-edition run of cars after the origin of the word "diamond," you know Rolls has created something special. The company recently announced the Adamas Collection, 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns that feature diamond-encrusted logos and almost too much attention to detail.

The Adamas Wraiths and Dawns are the latest Rolls-Royces to bare the Black Badge name, meaning more performance, a darker theme, and even more rarity. Therefore, black accents are present all over the exterior, most notably on the grille. The Adamas Collection's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, the centerpiece of every Rolls-Royce, is made of 294 layers of carbon fiber—a process that takes 68 hours to produce. 

Those who know of the original Rolls-Royce Black Badges will remember the Cobalto Blue Wraith and Mandarin Orange Dawn interiors, which the company has brought back for the Adamas Collection—sort of. Both Adamas Collection models can be finished in a Morpheus Blue over black or Aphrodite Red over black, the first time a Black Badge has ever been given a two-tone color scheme. Rolls-Royce says these exterior paints are a deliberate reference to the old Black Badge's cockpit colors.

Speaking of the interior, the diamond theme is present throughout the cabin of the Adamas Collection cars. The clock and infinity logo that denotes a Black Badge Rolls-Royce are encrusted with laboratory-grown black diamonds. Look up, and you'll find that Rolls-Royce's iconic star ceiling lights form a diamond pattern.

Interior color schemes match the exterior perfectly, with black leather seats and either blue or red accents on the trim and steering wheel. The aforementioned black seats feature a new "Pearlescent Effect" design, which makes its debut in the Adamas Collection. The treadplate on the door sill reads either "Black Badge Dawn Adamas - One of Thirty" or "Black Badge Wraith Adamas - One of Forty" depending on which model you buy. 

"Adamas is a Collection that fuses the extraordinary competence of our Bespoke craftspeople from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, with the rebellious spirit of Black Badge," explained Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "This is a motor car for the risk-taker who is not afraid to embrace a bold and progressive statement of true and modern luxury, in its darkest form.”

It's about time that Bruce Wayne ditches his Lamborghini for a blacked-out Rolls-Royce.

