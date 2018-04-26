Rolls-Royce Extends Black Badge Range with Diamond-Themed Adamas Collection
This run of 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns is the first Black Badge collection to feature two-tone paint schemes.
Rolls-Royce outdoing itself in the name of luxury seems to be a common trait for the brand these days, but when it names a limited-edition run of cars after the origin of the word "diamond," you know Rolls has created something special. The company recently announced the Adamas Collection, 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns that feature diamond-encrusted logos and almost too much attention to detail.
The Adamas Wraiths and Dawns are the latest Rolls-Royces to bare the Black Badge name, meaning more performance, a darker theme, and even more rarity. Therefore, black accents are present all over the exterior, most notably on the grille. The Adamas Collection's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, the centerpiece of every Rolls-Royce, is made of 294 layers of carbon fiber—a process that takes 68 hours to produce.
Those who know of the original Rolls-Royce Black Badges will remember the Cobalto Blue Wraith and Mandarin Orange Dawn interiors, which the company has brought back for the Adamas Collection—sort of. Both Adamas Collection models can be finished in a Morpheus Blue over black or Aphrodite Red over black, the first time a Black Badge has ever been given a two-tone color scheme. Rolls-Royce says these exterior paints are a deliberate reference to the old Black Badge's cockpit colors.
Speaking of the interior, the diamond theme is present throughout the cabin of the Adamas Collection cars. The clock and infinity logo that denotes a Black Badge Rolls-Royce are encrusted with laboratory-grown black diamonds. Look up, and you'll find that Rolls-Royce's iconic star ceiling lights form a diamond pattern.
Interior color schemes match the exterior perfectly, with black leather seats and either blue or red accents on the trim and steering wheel. The aforementioned black seats feature a new "Pearlescent Effect" design, which makes its debut in the Adamas Collection. The treadplate on the door sill reads either "Black Badge Dawn Adamas - One of Thirty" or "Black Badge Wraith Adamas - One of Forty" depending on which model you buy.
"Adamas is a Collection that fuses the extraordinary competence of our Bespoke craftspeople from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, with the rebellious spirit of Black Badge," explained Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "This is a motor car for the risk-taker who is not afraid to embrace a bold and progressive statement of true and modern luxury, in its darkest form.”
It's about time that Bruce Wayne ditches his Lamborghini for a blacked-out Rolls-Royce.
- RELATEDRolls-Royce to Build 35 Ghosts With a Paint Job Made From SilverThe Silver Ghost Collection is an homage to the original Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost from the early 20th century.READ NOW
- RELATEDMansory Got Its Creepy Hands on the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIIIMansory's idea of improving the new-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom is everything but.READ NOW
- RELATEDMidwest Couple Pays $780,000 for a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Some Bottles of WineThe prized 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII was the first standard wheelbase model to be produced.READ NOW
- RELATED'The Final Challenge' Is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan YouTube Series Must WatchThe new video series takes you on a ride in the Cullinan as it travels from Scotland to the United States, and it's quite good.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving the $416,100 Rolls-Royce Dawn Through an EarthquakeFive ways the end of civilization can actually feel civilized.READ NOW