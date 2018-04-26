Rolls-Royce Extends Black Badge Range with Diamond-Themed Adamas Collection

Rolls-Royce outdoing itself in the name of luxury seems to be a common trait for the brand these days, but when it names a limited-edition run of cars after the origin of the word "diamond," you know Rolls has created something special. The company recently announced the Adamas Collection, 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns that feature diamond-encrusted logos and almost too much attention to detail.

The Adamas Wraiths and Dawns are the latest Rolls-Royces to bare the Black Badge name, meaning more performance, a darker theme, and even more rarity. Therefore, black accents are present all over the exterior, most notably on the grille. The Adamas Collection's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, the centerpiece of every Rolls-Royce, is made of 294 layers of carbon fiber—a process that takes 68 hours to produce.

Those who know of the original Rolls-Royce Black Badges will remember the Cobalto Blue Wraith and Mandarin Orange Dawn interiors, which the company has brought back for the Adamas Collection—sort of. Both Adamas Collection models can be finished in a Morpheus Blue over black or Aphrodite Red over black, the first time a Black Badge has ever been given a two-tone color scheme. Rolls-Royce says these exterior paints are a deliberate reference to the old Black Badge's cockpit colors.