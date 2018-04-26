This GRP-Tuned Porsche 911 GT3 Is One Delicious, Green-Faced Killer

Most people would think that a sports car with a starting price of nearly $150,000 would fulfill all of its owner's dreams and desires from the get-go, but the truth is, that's hardly ever the case. This 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 modified by Graham Rahal Performance is the perfect example.

The Drive recently had the opportunity to meet up with popular IndyCar driver and huge gearhead Graham Rahal at his new performance shop located on the outskirts of Indianapolis, Indiana. The bulk of our lengthy conversation is reserved for a special feature that we'll release later in May, but when it comes to this Porsche, it can't wait. It's simply too delicious.