McLaren and Chinese Fashion Designer Cabbeen Build Special 570GT for Auto China 2018

McLaren Automotive is getting ready to debut a special new variant of its 570GT entry-level supercar at Auto China 2018, but has given everyone a first look before the car premieres later this week. It's called the McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection, and as the name suggests, it's a collaboration between McLaren and Chinese fashion designer Cabbeen, but more importantly, it has dragons on it. Entrepreneur Mr. Cabbeen designed and commissioned five of these cars through McLaren's bespoke arm, McLaren Special Operations. The 570GTs are themed around classic Chinese art, featuring dragons on the doors hand-painted with Gloss Speedline Gold over an MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black exterior paint. The brake calipers feature the same gold material, tucked behind unique 15-spoke wheels.

McLaren

This Chinese cultural overload continues into the cockpit, with gold dragons adorning the rear luggage deck and center console. The dragons were embroidered by Chao Embroidery expert Kang Huifang, director of the Professional Embroidery Committee of China's Arts and Crafts Institute. The interior itself is trimmed with Alcantara and features carbon sill covers from the MSO Defined range. The 570GT Cabbeen Collection is just one of many special commissions MSO has taken on, many of which have a particular subject or design style. This car collection's subject is "Designed in China, made in the [U.K.]," to show McLaren's growing focus on the Chinese automotive industry.

McLaren