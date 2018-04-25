McLaren and Chinese Fashion Designer Cabbeen Build Special 570GT for Auto China 2018
The McLaren 570GT 'Cabbeen Collection' is limited to five units, each embroidered with gold dragons.
McLaren Automotive is getting ready to debut a special new variant of its 570GT entry-level supercar at Auto China 2018, but has given everyone a first look before the car premieres later this week. It's called the McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection, and as the name suggests, it's a collaboration between McLaren and Chinese fashion designer Cabbeen, but more importantly, it has dragons on it.
Entrepreneur Mr. Cabbeen designed and commissioned five of these cars through McLaren's bespoke arm, McLaren Special Operations. The 570GTs are themed around classic Chinese art, featuring dragons on the doors hand-painted with Gloss Speedline Gold over an MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black exterior paint. The brake calipers feature the same gold material, tucked behind unique 15-spoke wheels.
This Chinese cultural overload continues into the cockpit, with gold dragons adorning the rear luggage deck and center console. The dragons were embroidered by Chao Embroidery expert Kang Huifang, director of the Professional Embroidery Committee of China's Arts and Crafts Institute. The interior itself is trimmed with Alcantara and features carbon sill covers from the MSO Defined range.
The 570GT Cabbeen Collection is just one of many special commissions MSO has taken on, many of which have a particular subject or design style. This car collection's subject is "Designed in China, made in the [U.K.]," to show McLaren's growing focus on the Chinese automotive industry.
"As a fusion of contemporary British design style and Chinese classic art elements, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection was created to satisfy Chinese customers' desire for individualization and is further evidence of the growing interest in MSO services in the China market," said Ansar Ali, managing director at McLaren Special Operations.
Only five of these cars will be built, and you can see one on display at the Auto China show in Beijing, which runs from April 25 to May 4.
- RELATEDMcLaren Special Operation's New Color Was Inspired by Bruce McLaren's Home"Muriwai White" takes its name from the town in which McLaren won his first race.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Special Operations Reveals Unique 570GTThis special edition 570GT is a throwback to the McLaren F1 'Longtail.'READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Now Buy One of Five Extremely Canadian McLaren 570S SpidersFive custom white and red 570S convertibles are for sale to celebrate McLaren's history in Canada.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe McLaren 570S Spider Design Edition Simplifies McLaren's Extensive Customization OptionsCan't decide how to option your drop-top 570S supercar? Now you can have McLaren's design team do it for you for an additional $11,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Special Operations Selling an F1 Road CarConcours-condition chassis #69 has less than 2,800 miles. Likely costs about the same as Ecuador.READ NOW