Watch These Massachusetts Bros Crash a BMW Z4 Immediately After Buying It

No matter the car, no matter the horsepower count, the combination of rear-wheel-drive and wet pavement is always ready and willing to claim another victim. Take these two Massachusetts bros in a new-to-them BMW Z4, for example. Even if you believe in the multiverse, there's no world where their inaugural drive on a rainy day ends in anything but a stupid crash.

Debuting back in 2002 as a replacement for the oft-maligned Z3, the original BMW Z4 roadster was never quite a barnburner either. With 189 or 228 horsepower on tap depending on the engine, it was more designed as a casual canyon cruiser than a tire-slaying speed demon. Most of the time.

But that's not to say it can't bite, as these two Boston-area, self-identified bros found out recently. According to the video description, the man behind the wheel had just bought the doomed Z4—given that it's a pre-facelift model hailing from before 2006 and already sports a cracked windshield, safe to say it wasn't from a BMW dealership—and was taking it out for a celebratory drive when the "accident" occurred.