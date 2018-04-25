The Polestar 1 Hybrid Sports Coupe Will Cost $155,000

After completing its final tests in the winter wonderland of Northern Sweden, the Polestar 1 hybrid sports coupe made its official public debut at Auto China 2018. On the first day of the Beijing Auto Show, Polestar confirmed final pricing for the car, which costs $155,000 on the U.S. market, 155,000 euros in the European market, and 1.45 million yuan in China.

That's a high price to pay for Polestar's first and only hybrid vehicle, but customers can also drive the car when they opt for Volvo Cars' subscription service, which is where the Polestar 1 will be available first. The brand says it will announce pricing for this service at a later date.

“Polestar engagement will be digital and our cars will be offered primarily on a subscription basis," said August Wu, president of Polestar China. "With one monthly payment covering all of the traditional costs associated with car ownership, we enable the customer to focus on the enjoyment of driving. We believe that this will help Polestar form a new relationship between ourselves and our customers."