The New Lexus ES's F Sport Trim Adds a Sportier Look, Adaptive Suspension

Lexus officially unveiled its redesigned ES at the Beijing Motor Show on Wednesday, and for the first time, the midsize luxury sedan will be available in a sportier F Sport trim. As per other F Sports in the company's lineup, the most athletic ES gets a barrage of cosmetic tweaks as well as a couple of under-the-skin enhancements.

On the outside, the F Sport ES gets a different grille, darker metal accents, a rear lip spoiler, 19-inch wheels designed to emulate the wheels found on the LC, and some obligatory "F Sport" badging. That fancy Ultra Sonic Blue Mica 2.0 paint job you see in the photos is also an F Sport-exclusive option.

Climbing inside, we find metallic trim apparently inspired by traditional Japanese swords. Regular, non-F models make do with wood on their dashboards.