2019 Lexus ES Unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show 

When Toyota launched its luxury brand in 1989 to compete with the German establishment, the Lexus LS was not the only model it started out with. In addition to the flagship, the ES 250, based on the then Camry, was also available at launch as a more affordable option. While the ES is no longer Lexus' entry-level model, it continues to be a high-volume seller for the Japanese carmaker. Nearly 30 years later, Lexus is looking to push its mid-size sedan even further with the introduction of the seventh-generation ES.

A completely redesigned ES was unveiled in China's capital sporting a sharper look compared to its rounder predecessor. Lexus' choice of venue for the reveal was likely due to Chinese consumers' preference for long-wheelbase sedans.

The 2019 ES is 2.6 inches longer, sits 0.2 inches lower, and is 1.8 inches wider than the outgoing model it replaces. Although the two models have never closely resembled one another before, the ES borrows many exterior styling cues from the new LS.

Today, no Lexus would be a Lexus without the spindle grille front and center. L-shaped daytime running lamps have also become an integral part of its signature look. The ES is no exception to either of these but for the first time, the ES will be offered with the sportier F Sport trim.