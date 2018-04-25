2019 Lexus ES Unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show 

With the future of the GS uncertain, an all-new ES is stepping up to the plate.

By Basir Khan
When Toyota launched its luxury brand in 1989 to compete with the German establishment, the Lexus LS was not the only model it started out with. In addition to the flagship, the ES 250, based on the then Camry, was also available at launch as a more affordable option. While the ES is no longer Lexus' entry-level model, it continues to be a high-volume seller for the Japanese carmaker. Nearly 30 years later, Lexus is looking to push its mid-size sedan even further with the introduction of the seventh-generation ES.

A completely redesigned ES was unveiled in China's capital sporting a sharper look compared to its rounder predecessor. Lexus' choice of venue for the reveal was likely due to Chinese consumers' preference for long-wheelbase sedans

The 2019 ES is 2.6 inches longer, sits 0.2 inches lower, and is 1.8 inches wider than the outgoing model it replaces. Although the two models have never closely resembled one another before, the ES borrows many exterior styling cues from the new LS. 

Today, no Lexus would be a Lexus without the spindle grille front and center. L-shaped daytime running lamps have also become an integral part of its signature look. The ES is no exception to either of these but for the first time, the ES will be offered with the sportier F Sport trim.

The 2019 ES will offer two new powertrains. The standard engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, is a 3.5-liter V-6 which produces 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. The ES 300h utilizes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine along with an electric motor for a total output of 215 horsepower. The hybrid variant delivers 44 miles per gallon, a 10 percent increase from last year's model.

The new ES cabin closely mirrors the ergonomic layouts of the LC coupe, LS sedan, and UX subcompact crossover.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but expect it to be in the ballpark of the 2018 model's $38,950 starting price when it arrives later this year.

