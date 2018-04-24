Watch the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hit Almost 215 MPH in Top Speed Testing
755 horsepower, 950 pounds of downforce, and the fastest Corvette—ever.
With a 0-60 mph time of just 2.85 seconds, we already knew that the 755-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is quick as the devil. But let's not forget it's also the fastest 'Vette ever, and Chevrolet just released video of the test runs proving its 212 mph top speed.
Here's the thing, though: Because a vehicle's top speed is determined by an average of two runs in opposite directions to account for wind, the ZR1 actually hit 214.88 mph on its first loop of the 7.6-mile Papenburg test track in Germany. But with the second pass clocking in 210.2 mph, the official result stands at 212—indeed the fastest Corvette to ever rumble out of the gates at Bowling Green.
The video gives us the forward point-of-view overlaid with a speedometer, tachometer, and a small screen showing the two engineers tasked with making history in a standard-wing ZR1 (the already-iconic big wing is designed for road course duty). The image is probably stabilized a bit, but it's still remarkable how utterly composed the ZR1 appears as it blasts out of the banked turns and crosses the 200 mph mark on the straights. Things look downright serene in that cabin.
Combined with a ludicrous amount of aero trickery that provides 950 pounds of downforce, that 6.2-liter, massively supercharged LT5 V-8 has no problem pushing the ZR1 right up to its limit. That's not a figure of speech: While the car might be capable of more, Chevrolet added a 215 mph speed limiter because that's as fast as the tires are rated to go.
So unofficially, that's 215 mph. In a freaking Corvette. For $120,000 (provided you skip the flippers). What a wacky, wonderful world.
