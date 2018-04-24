Watch the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hit Almost 215 MPH in Top Speed Testing

The video gives us the forward point-of-view overlaid with a speedometer, tachometer, and a small screen showing the two engineers tasked with making history in a standard-wing ZR1 (the already-iconic big wing is designed for road course duty). The image is probably stabilized a bit, but it's still remarkable how utterly composed the ZR1 appears as it blasts out of the banked turns and crosses the 200 mph mark on the straights. Things look downright serene in that cabin.

Combined with a ludicrous amount of aero trickery that provides 950 pounds of downforce, that 6.2-liter, massively supercharged LT5 V-8 has no problem pushing the ZR1 right up to its limit. That's not a figure of speech: While the car might be capable of more, Chevrolet added a 215 mph speed limiter because that's as fast as the tires are rated to go.

So unofficially, that's 215 mph. In a freaking Corvette. For $120,000 (provided you skip the flippers). What a wacky, wonderful world.