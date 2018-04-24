Heroic Truckers Use Their Rigs to Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Bridge

Thirteen semi-truck drivers helped save the life of a suicidal man threatening to jump from a highway overpass outside Detroit early this morning, working with Michigan State Police to line up their trailers under the bridge and break his fall, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

NOTE: If you or anyone you know is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, text to 741-741, or call 911. The crisis center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide confidential support to anyone who needs it.

Just before 1:00 a.m., police in the suburb of Huntington Woods received a call about a man who was preparing to jump off the Coolidge Highway overpass into traffic on I-696 below. Officers with the Huntington Woods Police Department, Oak Woods Public Safety, and the Michigan State Police sprang into action, immediately closing down both sides of I-696 and asking truckers stuck in the ensuing traffic jam to drive ahead and park under the bridge.