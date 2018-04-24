Jaguar Pounces on Limited-Edition Design Trend with New XE Landmark Edition

Following the debut of the entirely aesthetic-based Graphic Pack for the F-Type SVR last month, Jaguar is expanding its lineup of visually-enhanced models with the new XE Landmark Edition. With many design features taken off of the XE R-Sport trim, this special edition sports sedan is dressed to show off Jaguar's perfect balance of style, sportiness, and luxury.

While the Landmark Edition is based on the XE R-Sport, a good observer can distinguish it from the regular XE thanks to the LE's new 18-inch alloy wheels and unique "Landmark Edition" badges on the side vents. In addition, the LE features body-colored side sills, adaptive xenon headlights, boot spoiler, and Sport front bumper, as well as Gloss Black-finished grille surrounds, side vents, window surrounds, and door mirror caps.

The interior is also touched up with leather upholstery lifted straight from the R-Sport, as well as additional "Landmark Edition" badges on the door sill covers. This special edition comes with a range of standard features available on the XE of course, including a 10-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, front and rear parking sensors, and a Jaguar's driver assist suite with Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Sign Recognition and Autonomous Emergency Braking–—then again it's a Jag so we'd expect nothing less.