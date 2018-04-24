Jaguar Pounces on Limited-Edition Design Trend with New XE Landmark Edition
This unique new Jag sports sedan is all about the looks and a little about the emissions.
Following the debut of the entirely aesthetic-based Graphic Pack for the F-Type SVR last month, Jaguar is expanding its lineup of visually-enhanced models with the new XE Landmark Edition. With many design features taken off of the XE R-Sport trim, this special edition sports sedan is dressed to show off Jaguar's perfect balance of style, sportiness, and luxury.
While the Landmark Edition is based on the XE R-Sport, a good observer can distinguish it from the regular XE thanks to the LE's new 18-inch alloy wheels and unique "Landmark Edition" badges on the side vents. In addition, the LE features body-colored side sills, adaptive xenon headlights, boot spoiler, and Sport front bumper, as well as Gloss Black-finished grille surrounds, side vents, window surrounds, and door mirror caps.
The interior is also touched up with leather upholstery lifted straight from the R-Sport, as well as additional "Landmark Edition" badges on the door sill covers. This special edition comes with a range of standard features available on the XE of course, including a 10-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, front and rear parking sensors, and a Jaguar's driver assist suite with Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Sign Recognition and Autonomous Emergency Braking–—then again it's a Jag so we'd expect nothing less.
Jaguar's special-edition XE is concerned with its looks first and being environmentally-friendly second, so it can be equipped with a selection of Ingenium gas and diesel engines, depending on the market. The car's gas-sipping four-cylinders are now fitted with special filters designed to catch nasty exhaust particles and then oxidize them into carbon dioxide.
"The Landmark Edition is offered with our Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, now with all-new calibration to improve acceleration and transient response, as well as the latest filter technologies, continuing our commitment to reduce vehicle emissions," explained Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover.
This stylish new Jaguar is available in Firenze Red, Santorini Black, and Yulong White, and can be ordered now.
