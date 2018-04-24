Audi Recalls 1.2 Million Cars for Overheating Coolant Pumps

Audi is issuing a recall on approximately 1.2 million cars worldwide because of coolant pumps that can overheat and potentially catch fire. Of those cars, close to 343,000 are located in the U.S, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing. The recall affects recent-but-not-new models of some of the brand's most popular models equipped with a specific 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine internally known as EA888 Evo2. Specifically, Audi found defects in the 2013-16 A4, 2013-17 A5, 2012-15 A6, and 2013-17 Q5 crossover.

According to the NHTSA filing, the electric coolant pumps found in Audi's 2.0-liter TFSI power plant are at risk of overheating due to moisture-induced short circuits or after becoming clogged with debris. Any Audi fires that result from an overheating coolant pump would not only be dangerous but also deeply, embarrassingly ironic.