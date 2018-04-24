Mercedes-Benz Introduces Long-Wheelbase A-Class for China

The idea of a long-wheelbase version of a compact sedan might sound silly, but it’s a very popular configuration for luxury car buyers in China. In the U.S., if we want a bigger version of a Cadillac ATS, we buy a CTS. In China, they buy a long-wheelbase ATS. The latest entry into that niche luxury market is the stretched out Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan that just debuted at the Beijing Auto Show.

Long-wheelbase cars are intended to be chauffeured in rather than driven. The owner of one of these cars spends more time in the back seat than in the front and the new A-Class L is no exception. Developed in China exclusively for China, this stretched out compact sedan is 2.4 inches longer than the standard sedan making more room for the back-seat occupants.