Here's What You Missed at Luftgekühlt 5, the Largest Celebration of the Air-Cooled Porsche

Porsche factory racing driver Patrick Long might have one of the coolest jobs a car enthusiast can hope for, but in his spare time, the 35-year-old flat-six fanatic organizes one of the largest gatherings of air-cooled Porsches in the world. Luftgekühlt, which is German for "air-cooled," is an annual Los Angeles-based meet now in its fifth year, and The Drive was there to experience it.

As a first-timer to the event, I wasn't aware of just how much Luftgekühlt has grown since last year, but many frequent attendees expressed their surprise at how much larger this year's event was than Luft 4. While last year's event was held at the Port of Los Angeles, Luft 5 moved to a place you might not expect—a lumber yard in Torrance, California. It seems like an odd location to host the car show, but the amount of Porsches organizers managed to cram throughout the facility was staggering. The lumber yard did an excellent job of masking its size too, so every time I would think I had seen every car there, I'd stumble across a new area with random rare Porsches tucked away behind massive stacks of wood.