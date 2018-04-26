Polaris Off-Road Vehicles Now Offered Through Military Exchange Service

Polaris Industries has teamed up with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (better known simply as “Exchange”) to offer Polaris recreational off-road vehicles for purchase for service members and civilian personnel stationed overseas. This adds a new convenience for Exchange customers to get a good deal on an off-roader they can enjoy when they come home from their deployment.

Service members get a nice military discount, too. “We offer our military members unique discounts through this program,” said Polaris Government and Defense director Jed Leonard in an email to The Drive. “Military members can visit MilitaryAutosource.com/Polaris to get exact pricing.”

Polaris offers a wide range of recreational off-roaders that folks stationed overseas might be interested in. The RZR line of side-by-sides has been growing in popularity for their impressive off-road performance while the Polaris General is a more versatile choice for a UTV. There’s also the compact Polaris Ace which only has one seat, but has car-like controls and a roll cage like a UTV. Then there's the utilitarian Ranger UTV and the Sportsman line of more traditional quads with motorcycle-like controls.

Exchange customers will shop for their Polaris off-roader by either looking at actual models or by shopping with touch-screen kiosks, depending on the location. After they complete their order, their new Polaris will be waiting for them at their home address when they return from deployment.

Since Polaris also has a motorcycle division that consists of Indian Motorcycle and the Slingshot three-wheel roadster, we asked if there were any plans to expand this program to those brands. “For now we’re offering off-road vehicles, but we do have the luxury of being the manufacturer of a wide range of other amazing recreational products for future consideration,” said Leonard.