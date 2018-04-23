Classics Pack the AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Every spring, the famous Charlotte Motor Speedway opens its gates to the public, offering an experience with a wide variety of car-related fun. At this year's Charlotte AutoFair, which took place earlier this month, I was able to see a day's worth of its events.

The Oval

The most obvious feature of the AutoFair that a guest will see is the vast number of cars that are wrapped all the way around Charlotte's 1.5-mile loop. The majority of these cars were ‘60s and ‘70s American iron, but there were some oddballs hidden in the mix including some lovely Jaguar E-Types, a Suzuki Samurai, a mint second gen Honda Prelude, and a rare Buick Reatta convertible.