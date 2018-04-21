The Brabham BT62 Is a Supercar Born with Formula 1 Heritage

Sir Jack Brabham was a Formula 1 driver who raced between 1955 and 1970, amassing three world championships in that time. His final championship, in 1966, was won in a car bearing his own Brabham name, and Jack remains the only team owner-driver to win a championship in his own car.

The team folded in 1992, and Jack himself passed in 2014, but his son David carried the Brabham family name with pride to a 2009 24 Hours of Le Mans win, and two IMSA ALMS championship victories. David has since endeavored to revive his family's legacy with a racing team (that failed to come together), and now promises a supercar built for the track, which so far looks more corporeal than the reborn racing team ever did.