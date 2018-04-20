Flip Fever: Private Seller Wants Nearly $200K for a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 

In the world of limited edition, high-performance exotic cars, it's almost a guarantee that more than a few models will get hoovered up by people looking to flip the vehicle and immediately resell it for a tidy profit. Manufacturers have different ways to fight this—Ford GT buyers were required to sign an infamous no-sale contract, for example—but it appears no such safeguards surround the launch of the 755-horsepower 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which can now be yours in the used car market for the low, low price of $198,000.

Chevrolet is only building 200 ZR1s per month, so demand for the ultimate performance Corvette has far outpaced that limited supply. Dealer markups are a sad fact of life for these kinds of cars, but it's the private resale market where things get truly nutty. First highlighted by Corvette Blogger, this Cars.com listing for a $200K Torch Red ZR1 represents a 45 percent increase over the original MSRP of around $137,000 as equipped.