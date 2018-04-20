This Is What It Takes to Build the Famous Volkswagen GTI RS Concept Car

Those hooked into the Volkswagen scene will probably have heard of the VW Mk7 GTI RS Concept, a widebody GTI build that was a staple of Volkswagen's enthusiast fleet last year. It was the brainchild of Sam Dobbins, a veteran automotive photographer and the creative director of Vossen Wheels. The car has been touring with Volkswagen USA all year, on display at countless car shows from SEMA to H20 International.

In a video uploaded by Vossen Wheels' YouTube channel, Dobbins explains how an accident in his nearly brand new Mk7 GTI gave him the confidence to build his Mona Lisa. As with many custom car projects, what started as a simple wheel swap and Stage 1 tune quickly transformed into a full-fledged show car build, the centerpiece of which was the Rocket Bunny widebody kit.

Despite the car's bevy of aftermarket parts, Dobbins says that the GTI RS still retains most of its daily drivability, a key feature of the standard GTI. He admits that ride comfort isn't as great as it used to be, but it can't be that bad considering he's traveled across the United States with the car.

The GTI RS has finally reached the end of its journey with Volkswagen USA, and back home in Miami with its owner. Widebody cars aren't everyone's cup of tea, but we've seen the GTI RS in person and can attest to its tasteful looks. You can see some of the car's adventures on Sam Dobbins' Flickr, and be sure to check out the video below of the GTI RS's build process.