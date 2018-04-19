You Can Now Buy an Officially-Licensed, Brand-New 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429
The über-Mustang rises from the grave for a new run of official continuation cars.
The opportunity to own a brand-new, 50-year-old muscle car is rare indeed, but things just got a little easier thanks to a new run of continuation Boss 429, Boss 302, and Mach 1 Mustangs being developed by a company called Classic Recreations under official license from Ford.
The two Boss models and its Mach 1 counterpart are among the most sought-after 'Stangs in the history of the legendary pony car. Developed back when racing homologation rules were strict and inter-manufacturer competition was cutthroat, the trio of high-performance trims were all on sale together for two glorious years at the tail end of the Sixties. Talk about the ultimate reunion.
This will be the first official continuation of the legendary Boss 429 Mustang, which packed a 429-cubic-inch V-8 built to take on the Chrysler Hemi engines that dominated NASCAR at the time. Underrated at around 400 horsepower and enhanced with other racing tech like an engine oil cooler and a manually-controlled hood scoop, it was by far the most track-capable version of the Mustang Ford had ever built.
Just under 1,400 were made, and they fetch big bucks today—a meticulously restored example sold for $550,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction back in 2015. And thanks to a newly-built Boss 429 engine with modern internals as well as a new chassis, the continuation car should drive even better than the original. (It probably won't be much cheaper, though, given all the work that went into development.)
The Boss 302 and Mach 1 Mustangs may not command sky-high prices at auction, but they're still incredibly cool cars. The Boss 302 Mustang, for example, was developed as a response to the performance success of the Chevrolet Camaro and the need to stay competitive in the SCCA Trans-Am racing series.
The continuation Boss 302 will come with either a modern Ford Coyote V-8 crate engine or a 363-cubic-inch stroker with an original 302 engine block, while the new-old Mach 1 can be equipped with any engine in the shop—including an EcoBoost four-cylinder, if you really want to make purists mad. Look for the continuation Boss 429 Mustang to be formally unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show in November, with the other two coming out shortly after that.
If you're concerned about the newer cars missing that classic je ne sais quoi found in old machines, take heart that Classic Recreations already has extensive experience building continuation Shelby Mustangs that are quality vehicles by all accounts. And as it points out in the press release, cars are usually taken off the road when they reach a stratospheric price point like the Boss 429, so continuation cars are designed to provide that precious, old-school experience in a vehicle that doesn't need to be perfectly preserved to maintain value. Hey, it's practically a public service.
