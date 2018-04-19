Acceleration Video Shows the Insane 5,000-Horsepower Devel Sixteen Hypercar Is Real

The automotive world is littered with fantastical plans for boutique, world-beating supercars that never get past the vaporware stage. But probably the biggest cloud of all right now has apparently condensed into liquid form: A new acceleration test shows the 5,000-horsepower, 310-mph, V-16-engined Devel Sixteen is very real, and very quick.

Those comic-book stats have raised a lot of skeptical eyebrows since the project was announced back in 2013, but things kicked into overdrive last year with video of a successful test run of the quad-turbo, 12.3-liter V-16 (built by drag racing shop Steve Morris Engines), plus a splashy reveal at the Dubai Motor Show. Of course, getting that massive engine to run in situ is a slightly more complex task, but this new video shows engineers have the prototype up and running.