The McLaren 570S Spider Design Edition Simplifies McLaren's Extensive Customization Options

Supercar fans following McLaren will know that the brand has been amassing a massive catalogue of customization options for its Sports Series lineup, and it's getting to the point where buyers may be overwhelmed by how much stuff they can add to their new high-performance luxury cars. Thankfully, McLaren has thought of a solution to this entirely first world problem with the new Design Edition variant for the 570S Spider, which was announced on Thursday.

When opting for a Design Edition McLaren, customers are given the option of five unique presets with different aesthetic options hand-picked by McLaren's design team. This special service first debuted in 2016 for the 570S Coupe, and thanks to its popularity, the Design Edition is now available for McLaren's Sports Series convertible. The Design Edition option goes for $11,400-$15,074 (depending on the preset) on top of the 570S Spider's $232,100 retail price.

Customers first pick one of the five Design Edition exterior colors: Onyx Black, Vermilion Red, Silica White, Vega Blue, or Storm Grey. A bespoke interior trim, retractable hard-top color, brake caliper color, and wheel finish is then assigned to each exterior paint, all of which have been carefully picked out by the design team to ensure a properly-balanced color combination.