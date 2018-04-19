German Tuner Hofele's 'Urban Lifestyle' Jeep Wrangler Package Is a Little Much

It's a sad fact of life that millions of Jeep Wranglers out there spend their lives pounding pavement, never to see so much as a dirt road. But German tuning company Hofele has decided to embrace that insanity with a new take on the outgoing JK-generation Wrangler dubbed the "Urban Lifestyle" package, and the result is sure to please...someone.

The idea was to create a Wrangler that "looks just as good in the desert as it does cruising the boulevards," according to the company, but we'll leave it to you to decide whether Hofele accomplished its mission. The once-humble truck now sports a custom front end with a high-clearance front bumper, a redesigned lighting scheme, and a shorter grille. There's also a new combination sun visor and light bar dubbed the "Roof Shield" stretching across the top of the windscreen.