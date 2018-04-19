The BMW M2 Competition Is a Harder, Faster M2

After months of leaks and rumors, the BMW M2 Competition has arrived. Yes, BMW has gone and taken one of the greatest driver's cars of the modern era and made it even...driver-y-er.

Headlining the changes is a new engine lifted from the M3 and M4, a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter straight-six making 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That's 40 horses and 63 more pound-feet than the outgoing car. As a result, the sprint to 62 mph is dealt with in 4.2 seconds. The M2 Competition also apparently boasts more precise steering thanks to the M3 and M4's carbon fiber engine bay struts and a stiffer front end overall. Stability control has been recalibrated to deliver better control in low-traction situations (read: drifting).