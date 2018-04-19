The BMW M2 Competition Is a Harder, Faster M2
An engine borrowed from the M3 and a stiffer front end headline the M2 Competition's upgrades.
After months of leaks and rumors, the BMW M2 Competition has arrived. Yes, BMW has gone and taken one of the greatest driver's cars of the modern era and made it even...driver-y-er.
Headlining the changes is a new engine lifted from the M3 and M4, a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter straight-six making 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That's 40 horses and 63 more pound-feet than the outgoing car. As a result, the sprint to 62 mph is dealt with in 4.2 seconds. The M2 Competition also apparently boasts more precise steering thanks to the M3 and M4's carbon fiber engine bay struts and a stiffer front end overall. Stability control has been recalibrated to deliver better control in low-traction situations (read: drifting).
A whole new exhaust sits downstream from a reworked, motorsport-inspired cooling system that uses bigger, blacker-looking air intakes. The space between the car's kidney grilles is now also finished in black for even more visual grille and a total of six more placebo horsepower, probably. Bigger, optional M Sport brake discs hide behind new 19-inch wheels.
New side mirrors and two new color options (Sunset Orange and Hockenheim Silver) round out the cosmetic additions.
As before, the baby M car is available in the customer's choice of a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Considering how fantastic the non-Competition M2 already was to drive, we can't wait to get our hands on its more athletic little brother. Expect a copious amount of powersliding auto journalists and the subsequent, rampant dealer markups.
